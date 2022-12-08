Missing Robinson Township woman last seen in Brighton Heights

Channel 11 is digging deeper into the investigation surrounding a woman whom police say was last seen in Brighton Heights.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, 60-year-old Sherri Keefer was last seen walking on California Avenue on the morning of Dec. 1.

Investigators provided two photographs of her. In one, she’s seen wearing a purple coat that police believe she was possibly wearing when she was last seen.

MISSING: SVU detectives are asking for the public's help. Sherri Keefer, 60, 5'6, 150lbs, brown eyes, and reddish brown hair. She was last seen walking in Brighton Heights on 12/1/22.

If you have any information, please call (412) 323-7141. or dial 9-1-1 ➡️https://t.co/MNHVERGQjP pic.twitter.com/ZJ0c3BPlUq — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) December 2, 2022

Channel 11 visited California Avenue on Wednesday and spoke with numerous nearby workers and passersby. Flyers dedicated to finding Keefer were pasted on many poles and windows. No one indicated that they had seen Keefer before.

“I just hope she’s alright. This neighborhood is alright, but anything can happen,” said Francis Beerhalter, owner of Pops & Son Pizzeria.

Beerhalter has surveillance cameras outside of his business, directed toward California Avenue. He told us that police stopped by this week to check out his footage.

He says he provided video footage to police, which shows two women walking side by side, holding coffees. One of them appears to be wearing a purple coat similar to the one in the photograph provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety.

We reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety to ask if officers have identified the other woman. A spokesperson told us there are currently no updates, but said the woman seen wearing the purple coat in the video was not Keefer.

Story continues

Numerous friends of Keefer’s have contacted Channel 11, expressing their concern over her wellbeing. They tell us Keefer is both a wife and mother.

Public records reveal that Keefer is from Robinson Township. We visited the address listed for her, per county records. A man who identified himself as her husband declined to offer a public statement.

We also contacted Robinson Township police to see if they are part of the investigation. We were transferred to voicemail and have yet to hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Anne Heche was not impaired at time of deadly crash, autopsy reveals Local high school transfer able to play basketball after PIAA overturns WPIAL ruling Westmoreland man caught with loaded gun at Pittsburgh Airport VIDEO: Stowe Township fire chief facing charges for allegedly assaulting other firefighter during response DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts