Missing Rowan County woman last seen by family in 2021

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office released information Friday about a 48-year-old woman who has not been in contact with her family since January 2021.

The sheriff is asking for the public’s help to find Karen Lorraine Green who could be familiar with many areas, including Charlotte, Matthews, and Indian Trail.

Her last known address was in Rockwell.

Green is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs between 145 and 170 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes, and a faint birthmark on her leg.

She could be going by Karen Lamoreaux and driving a white passenger vehicle.

Call the police if you have information.

