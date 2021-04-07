UPDATE: Missing Roxbury girl found in New York

Tony Blasi, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·1 min read

Apr. 7—The Maine State Police and Oxford County Sheriff's Office were working together Tuesday to find 16-year-old Mackenzie Zitoli of Roxbury.

Police said Zitoli is possibly with Tyler Streeter, 26, who is from New York.

Police said Zitoli was last seen at the Irving Circle K store in Bethel at about 10 p.m. Monday.

Police believe the pair are traveling in a black 2008 Ford Focus, with a broken rear window, green rims and a license plate that reads KKG9112.

Anyone with information should call the Augusta Regional Communication Center 207-624-7076.

