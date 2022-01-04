🌱Missing Sacramento Teens Found +Sacramento Food Waste Recycling

Happy Wednesday, people of Sacramento! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today.

Here are the top stories in Sacramento today:

Five hundred students and staff from the Sacramento City Unified School District are isolating at home after having tested positive for COVID-19 before classes resumed on Monday, the district said. “Unfortunately the District did not receive enough kits for all students as we had expected, therefore distribution was focused on ensuring that younger populations ineligible to receive the vaccine were prioritized,” SCUSD spokesperson Al Goldberg said. Starting on Jan. 31, students ages 5-11 who are not yet fully vaccinated, or those 12 and older with an exemption or not yet fully vaccinated will be tested on a regular basis. (KCRA3) Seventeen-year-old Feleia Leota and 10-year-old Mu Leota were reported missing on New Years Eve. The two were last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 2400 block of Tourbrook Way near San Juan Road and Interstate 5, the Sacramento Police Department posted on social media on Sunday. Fortunately, on Monday the two were found safe according to the Sacramento Police Department. (KCRA3) An already dwindling salmon species in the Sacramento River is now the latest victim of the drought. Wildlife experts say less than 3% of the winter-run Chinook salmon actually survived the hot dry summer. The winter-run may be the first to take a hit, but not the last. “If we lose the battle for the winter run we’re likely to run the battle for the other runs. So we’ve got to make the system work,” said UC Davis fisheries scientist Peter Moyle. (Good Day Sacramento) The City of Sacramento is confirming that, in response to a new CA law, starting this summer 2022, residents will be asked to put their "food waste and food-soiled paper in their yard waste container along with tree trimming and other yard waste." The city hasn't announced any penalties yet for those who do not separate food waste in the proper bins. (ABC10) A Sacramento city councilman is the first to put his name in the race for a newly redrawn Assembly district that runs through his neighborhood. Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra, who represents District 6, announced he is entering the race for the new California Assembly District 10 seat, which was finalized and presented to the secretary of state last month. Guerra was elected as the city council member for District 6 in 2015 and reelected the following year. (FOX40)





Story continues

Today in Sacramento:

Get ready to learn how to build decks, play against fellow trainers, and have fun trading at Game Kastle Sacramento's Pokemon Workshop and Open Play! (6:00 PM)

The Sacramento Kings take on the Atlanta Hawks at Golden 1 Center. (7:00 PM)

Sacramento Comedy Spot's got your funny bone covered with Improv Wednesdays. (8:00 PM)

From my notebook:

More than 91,000 at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits will be distributed for free through the Sacramento County Library System and the Folsom Public Library. The test kits will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and be limited to two kits per person. No library card is needed.

The City of West Sacramento Parks and Recreation is now accepting band submissions for the 2022 West Sacramento Summer Concert Series , which will kick off in May and run through August.

Manetti Shrem Museum of Art at UC Davis debuts two exhibitions: “William T. Wiley and the Slant Step: All on the Line” and “Mary Heilmann: Squaring Davis.” The exhibitions will run from January 8, 2022 through May 2022.

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today!

— Jeri Karges

