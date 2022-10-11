Missing San Diego teen with local ties found safe

Oct. 11—TAZEWELL, Va. — A San Diego teen with local ties who disappeared Sept. 22 has been found safe.

According to ABC 10 News in San Diego, Alena Mitchem, a 15-year-old Spring Valley resident, was found safe by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's officials announced Monday that Mitchem was located by deputies on Oct. 9 and her family was notified, the article said.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, as well as the fact this incident involves a minor, this is all the information that can be released at this time," the announcement said.

Local members of her family also called and said she had been found and safely returned to her family in San Diego.

Mitchem lives with her father, but her mother and other relatives live in Tazewell County.

Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said family members contacted him as well and the information was posted on social media.

Members of Mitchem's family have been distributing flyers in the area just in case she made her way to Tazewell County.

The teenager, also known as "Gracie," disappeared from her home late at night.

No more details about her disappearance or where she went have been released.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

