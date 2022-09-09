Missing Sanford family finally located. Here's what they told authorities who found them.

SANFORD, Maine — A local family that has been missing for more than two months has been found. According to authorities, they are safe, unharmed and want to be left alone.

“At the involved parties’ request, no information as to their location or motive for departing the Springvale area will be disclosed,” the Sanford Police Department reported on its Facebook page on Friday morning.

Jill Sidebotham, 28, of Springvale, her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hansen, and their 2-year-old daughter, Lydia, went missing earlier this summer. Sidebotham’s parents, Ron and Cottie, said they last saw their daughter and granddaughter on June 28. Sidebotham had told her mother that day that she and Lydia were going camping with Hansen and would be back by June 30, at the latest, as she had plans for celebrating the Fourth of July locally, with her fiancé and her 10-year-old son.

The Sanford Police Department sought the public's help in locating Jill Sidebotham, 28, of Springvale, and her daughter, Lydia. Both were located this week after they had been missing for more than two months.

But Sidebotham and her daughter never returned, touching off a search for them and Hansen that involved efforts by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Authorities conducted their search digitally, canvassed by both land and air, and sought information on social media.

The National Center for Missing and Endangered Children also were involved.

The family’s whereabouts had not been known since July 2, when they were seen on videotape making purchases at a Walmart in Mexico, Maine. Video footage from June 29 showed Sidebotham, Hansen and Lydia had indeed gone camping at the Coos Canyon Campground in Byron.

Jill Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter, Lydia, are seen here at Walmart in Mexico, Maine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, however, investigators were able to make contact with each party and communicate with them via phone and video chat, according to Sanford Police.

“The Sanford Police Department can report that each party is unharmed and safe, and no evidence of criminal behavior has been observed,” Sanford Police said.

Authorities who met with Sidebotham, Hansen and Lydia also verified that they were safe, Sanford Police added.

The Sanford Police Department released this image of Nicholas Hansen and his daughter, Lydia, at the Coos Canyon Campground in Byron, Maine, on June 29, 2022.

In early August, Sidebotham’s father gave his opinion that his daughter’s disappearance and lack of follow-up communication were out of character for her, especially given that she has a 10-year-son back here in Sanford-Springvale. Ron Sidebotham said his daughter “adored” her son.

“It’s just not in her heart to do this,” Sidebotham said at the time. “There are so many factors that shy away from her doing this voluntarily.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Missing Sanford, Maine, family finally found