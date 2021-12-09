Missing Santa Fe man found in Albuquerque

Dec. 9—A Santa Fe man whose family recently reported him missing has been found safe in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police discovered Leonard Warren IV near the 2900 block of Coors Boulevard NW, according to a news release from the Santa Fe Police Department. Warren was evaluated and determined to be healthy, Lt. David Webb said, and his family was notified of his whereabouts.

"Santa Fe Police Department wishes to thank the Albuquerque Police Department for their help locating Mr. Warren and checking on his welfare," the news release said.