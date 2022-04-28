Missing Santa Fe shaman accused of more sexual misconduct

Apr. 28—A self-described shaman accused of sexually assaulting women in a backroom at a downtown curios shop in 2017 and 2018 faces a new rape charge.

A criminal complaint filed this week in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court details allegations by a woman who told police she was assaulted by 64-year-old Ricardo Perzabal-Ibanez while she was visiting Santa Fe in June 2018.

Her description of the incident — accusing of Perzabal-Ibanez of touching her under her clothing and asking her to touch his genitals during a "cleansing ceremony" — is similar to those of other women who reported alleged abuse by the man to police.

Perzabal-Ibanez, a U.S. citizen from Mexico who has been missing for about three years, was arrested in September 2018 at Mexican Curios, his shop on Don Gaspar Avenue, after Santa Fe police said he groped an undercover female officer during a sting operation.

He later was released, but an arrest warrant was issued for him in March 2019 after the battery on his GPS monitoring device died and he failed to show up for a court hearing. Police have not been able to find him and said they believe he left the city.

According to a criminal complaint filed in state District Court in 2018, Perzabal-Ibanez was accused of sexually assaulting several women ranging in age from 35 to 60 during so-called healing treatments at the shop before police launched the sting.

In the latest complaint, the woman told police she woke up not feeling well one day during her visit, which came a few months before his arrest, and began walking around downtown. As she passed Perzabal-Ibanez's business, she saw him sweeping the sidewalk. She complimented him on the turquoise paint on his building, she said, and he asked if she was feeling all right.

He then told the woman he was a medicine man who could help her by conducting a cleansing ceremony, according to the complaint.

The woman told police he was "insistent" she come inside, where he led her to a small backroom that might have once been a closet.

Inside the room, which he had locked, he asked her to hold a crystal while he chanted in a language she did not understand. He rubbed her hands, and then his, over her body, the complaint says.

The woman told police she had "no frame of reference for what a cleansing ceremony entailed."

She alleged he then put his hand under her dress and tried to move it inside her underwear. When he told her to touch his penis, the complaint says, she declined and told him she was done with the ceremony.

The woman said Perzabal-Ibanez told her she owed him $20, and she paid him the money so she could get out of the locked room.

Previous efforts to talk to the woman by phone about the case were unsuccessful, the complaint says, because she became emotional.

Perzabal-Ibanez is charged with third-degree criminal sexual penetration in the case.

Following his arrest in September 2018, a judge ordered Perzabal-Ibanez to wear a GPS monitoring device as part of the conditions of his release. But court documents show the device's battery died Jan. 12, 2019. A month later, documents say, he failed to attend a hearing. The court issued an arrest warrant for him March 22, 2019.

He disappeared, and police still do not know where he is, Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz said Wednesday.

"We're still looking for him," Ortiz said. "We have no idea where he could be at the moment. There is some intelligence he is not in town anymore."

Ortiz said the new criminal complaint, and any new media attention on the case, might bring forward people who know where the suspect is.