Missing sidewalks in neighborhood moves reader to the streets

Feb. 20—Dear Answer Man: I have a two-part sidewalk question, both about "missing" sidewalks in the northwest corner of the city. The first has to do with Olmsted Medical Center's northwest clinic on 55th Street Northwest. Specifically, the Sport Medicine building, which sits between 55th and 56th streets and along 52nd Avenue. Most of the OMC site has sidewalks around it (55th Street is a city trail), but the Sport Medicine site doesn't have any sidewalks. I'm curious why there are no sidewalks on the 52nd Avenue and 56th Street sides of the Sport Medicine site.

The second is a missing sidewalk on a city-owned lot along Weatherstone Drive Northwest, across the street from Weatherstone Park at the access to the Douglas Trail. All the private lots along Weatherstone have sidewalks, but the one missing area is the city-owned lot. Any information on why the city hasn't put a sidewalk in there? Thanks. — Tired of Walking in the Street.

Dear Walking,

Well, to start, Google Maps was my friend in answering your questions. I needed to see these sidewalk-free areas from space so I could understand what you're talking about.

That said, I had a look and, yes, the missing sidewalks were evident.

Megan Moeller, spokeswoman for the city of Rochester, said the city is well aware of the lack of sidewalks on the blocks you have referred to. Furthermore, there is a mechanism and a plan to take care of these sidewalk-less spots and get you off the streets.

Whenever a lot is planned for development — either commercial or residential — a development agreement outlines which party is responsible for constructing sidewalks along the abutting roads of that lot.

While each development agreement is somewhat unique, Moeller said, typically they have some of the following stipulations:

* The owner coordinates and pays for the installation of pedestrian facilities directly within the set timeline. Often this is occurs with additional development in the lot/parcel.

* If after the agreed-upon timeframe in the development agreement (say five years), the owner has not constructed sidewalks, the city can construct the facility and invoice the owner or certify the cost for collection with property taxes.

* The parties agree at the time of the development agreement for the city to construct the sidewalks and certify the cost for collection with property taxes.

In each of the cases mentioned in your question, the development agreements address the responsiblity of sidewalk installation. Also, in each of these cases, Moeller said, the timeline that allows the city to proceed with construction of the sidewalks has been met.

"Our sidewalk team is optimistic those can be built this year," Moeller said.

So, Walking, take heart. Your path will soon be made clear — and safer — for daily walks.

