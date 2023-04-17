Missing since March: York City Police seek information on 15-year-old girl
York City Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for weeks.
Sapphirah Wynder was last seen in the 600 block of Vander Avenue, on March 20, 2023, according to police.
Though her description was not released, anyone with information about the missing teen is asked to contact police:
Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.
Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.
Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.
Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City Police continue search for missing 15-year-old girl