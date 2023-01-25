Missing sisters

Jan. 25—EAST HARTFORD — Police are looking for two juvenile twin sisters who were reported missing last week.

Police said the mother of Kayla and Kimberly Claudio, both 15, reported them missing on Friday, but they have not been home since last Tuesday.

Police said neither sister has access to a cellphone. Their mother told police that they are "habitual" runaways who have been found throughout the state and as far away as New York.

Anyone with information on the twins' whereabouts is asked to call Detective Dan Ortiz at 860-291-7669.

