Missing Skier Found; COVID Testing Shortage | NorCal In Brief

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.
But before we jump into the Golden State's top stories, NorCal residents should know that Gov. Gavin Newsom activated the California National Guard to support community testing sites as the state experiences a testing shortage amid a dire surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.
The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing increasing frustration and contributing to the surge of infections that in just two weeks more than doubled the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19.
From the body of a California skier that was found after going missing on Christmas to a hospital in San Francisco needing assistance in identifying a woman — here are a few of the stories you missed over the weekend.
SF Hospital Needs Assistance Identifying Female Patient
A San Francisco hospital needs the public's help in identifying a female patient who has been hospitalized since late November.
Body Of Missing CA Skier Found After 2-Week Search: Report
Rory Angelotta, who went missing on Christmas Day, was found outside a ski resort in Northern California.
CA Taco Bell Employee Fatally Shot At Drive-Thru Window
An employee working in the drive-thru window was shot after an apparent argument over a counterfeit bill, police said.
Woman Arrested In Connection With Pleasanton Hit-And-Run Crash
Pleasanton police arrested a woman on suspicion of fleeing from the scene of a two-car collision.
Newsom Proposes $2.7 Billion Emergency COVID-19 Package
The Governor's proposed budget also calls for new legislation to put supplemental paid sick leave policies in place.
Petaluma Police Arrest Man And Woman Suspected Of Car Theft
Petaluma police arrested a 37-year-old Santa Rosa man Thursday morning on suspicion of stealing a car.
SF Road Rage Shooting Leads To Federal Charges
Federal prosecutors have charged an Oakland man in connection with a violent road rage incident that happened last week in San Francisco.
At-Risk Man Who Fled From Hospital In Fremont Was Found
An 18-year-old man who fled just before being checked into the hospital has been located, police said Saturday.
San Mateo's SamTrans Provides Free Rides For Low-Income Students
SamTrans is giving six months worth of free rides to low-income students as a part of their Youth Unlimited Pass pilot program.
