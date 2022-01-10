Missing Skier Found; COVID Testing Shortage | NorCal In Brief

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into the Golden State's top stories, NorCal residents should know that Gov. Gavin Newsom activated the California National Guard to support community testing sites as the state experiences a testing shortage amid a dire surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.

The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing increasing frustration and contributing to the surge of infections that in just two weeks more than doubled the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19.



Read more about that here.

From the body of a California skier that was found after going missing on Christmas to a hospital in San Francisco needing assistance in identifying a woman — here are a few of the stories you missed over the weekend.

A San Francisco hospital needs the public's help in identifying a female patient who has been hospitalized since late November.

Rory Angelotta, who went missing on Christmas Day, was found outside a ski resort in Northern California.

An employee working in the drive-thru window was shot after an apparent argument over a counterfeit bill, police said.

Pleasanton police arrested a woman on suspicion of fleeing from the scene of a two-car collision.

The Governor's proposed budget also calls for new legislation to put supplemental paid sick leave policies in place.

Petaluma police arrested a 37-year-old Santa Rosa man Thursday morning on suspicion of stealing a car.

Federal prosecutors have charged an Oakland man in connection with a violent road rage incident that happened last week in San Francisco.

An 18-year-old man who fled just before being checked into the hospital has been located, police said Saturday.

SamTrans is giving six months worth of free rides to low-income students as a part of their Youth Unlimited Pass pilot program.

















This article originally appeared on the San Francisco Patch