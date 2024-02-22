Missing skier found dead in out-of-bounds area at Stowe Mountain Resort

A skier who was reported missing at Stowe Mountain Resort was found dead in a steep, wooded out-of-bounds area late Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

Brooks Ralph, 27, of Cold Springs, New York, was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. He was last seen at the resort. Search crews found his body at about 11:45 p.m.

Snow guns fire away at Stowe Mountain Resort.

His body was taken to the office of the state's chief medical examiner to determine the cause of death. But police said the preliminary investigation indicates that his death was an accident.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Missing skier from NY found dead at Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont