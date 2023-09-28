Missing Sliver Alert man found safe

Sep. 28—A New York state man who was reported missing Wednesday when a Silver Alert was issued for him was found safe early Thursday morning, according to the West Virginia State Police.

At about 3:00 a.m. Thursday, authorities with the Cleveland Ohio Police Department located William T. Heilman. He is safe and his family has been notified, according to Capt. R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police.

Heilman was traveling south Wednesday on Interstate 77 with his daughter in route to Florida from New York, Maddy said.

Heilman suffers from Alzheimer's/Dementia and upon stopping at the Tamarack in Raleigh County, he took possession of the vehicle and departed without his daughter in an unknown direction of travel, Maddy said. It was believed Heilman could have been driving back to his home in Chaffee, New York.