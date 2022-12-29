Missing son in Shiloh homicide found; now incarcerated in Wyandot County Jail

Richland County sheriff's deputies investigate the homicide death of a 76-year-old Shiloh man. Terrence L. Hamman, of Shiloh, died of a gunshot wound in his home at 16 Mechanic St. Rear.

UPPER SANDUSKY ― The missing son of a 76-year-old Shiloh man found dead in his bed on Christmas Eve has been found.

Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey Thursday morning said that Robert Len Hamman, 53, is incarcerated in the Wyandot County Jail in Upper Sandusky on a charge of probation violation warrant out of the adult parole agency.

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Office were searching for Hamman, who was listed as a missing person on a sheriff's report filed Dec. 24, in connection with the death of his father, Terrence L. Hamman, who lived on Mechanics Street in Shiloh.

Frey said he would issue a press release shortly when asked about when and where the Robert Hamman was found.

Earlier, Richland County Sheriff's Capt. Donald Zehner said deputies were looking for Robert Hamman, concerned about his well-being.

Zehner said Robert Hamman is as a person of interest because he lived at his father's residence and because he was on foot in the cold weather.

Thursday, Zehner said no charges have been filed against Robert Hamman in connection with his father's death.

The sheriff's office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation are investigating the homicide.

Richland County Coroner's Investigator Tom Stortz earlier this week said Terrence L. Hamman, 16 Mechanic St. Rear, died of a gunshot wound. His body was taken to Montgomery County Medical Center for an autopsy.

According to the sheriff's death investigation report, two of Hamman's sons, William Hamman and Steve Hamman, went to check on their father Dec. 24, when he was not answering his phone. When William arrived at the house, his dad's truck was gone.

"Steve (Hamman) advised that he then called their other brother Robert Hamman who advised that he and Terrence were stopped at a gas station and heading toward Lorain. William advised that the story was not adding up so he made entry into the house where he found Terrence dead in his bed," the report said.

Story continues

Deputies arrived at the Terrence Hamman residence at 11:37 a.m. Dec. 24.

William told deputies that Robert Hamman had been staying with their dad and that the two of them had been in a dispute Dec. 23. William told deputies that Robert had taken their dad's truck, crashed it in a ditch and then fled from the tow truck driver. William told deputies his dad had told Robert to get out of his house. William said he called on the telephone later to check on his dad but got no answer.

A homicide at 16 Mechanic St. Rear in Shiloh is investigated by Richland County sheriff's deputies Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Missing son in Shiloh homicide incarcerated in Wyandot County Jail