Missing Springdale Township man located safely

UPDATE: He has been located and reunited with family, according to police.

Police are searching for a missing and endangered man from Springdale Township.

According to a post from Pennsylvania State Police, 70-year-old Gerald Zilka was last seen Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in the area of Melzena Street.

Zilka is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 200 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He is driving a white 2005 Ford Escape with Pennsylvania plate number LWT-3102.

Police believe Zilka may be at special risk of harm or injury, and may be confused.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Allegheny Valley Regional Police at 412-473-3056.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

