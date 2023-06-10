UPDATE: Missing St. Marys woman found safe

UPDATE @ 1:27 p.m.:

Police have safely located a St. Marys woman thought to have been missing.

In an updated social media post, police said the woman was camping.

INITIAL REPORT:

St. Marys Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Jennifer A. King, 38, was last seen late Wednesday morning on Deerfield Court.

“She was possibly waking a small black and white dog,” police said in a social media post.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Marys Police Department at (419)-394-2325.