Missing St. Paul woman’s boyfriend charged after dismembered remains found in Woodbury storage facility

The search for a missing St. Paul woman has ended with her remains found and her boyfriend charged Friday with murder.

Manijeh “Mani” Starren was reported missing to police by her father May 1. She last had contact with her family around April 21.

Starren was killed between April 21 and May 16, and investigators believe Joseph Steven Jorgenson dismembered her, according to the murder charge and criminal complaint against Jorgenson. Starren was 33 and would have have turned 34 on May 23.

Jorgenson, 40, was seen on video surveillance from Starren’s apartment building in the 1400 block of East Seventh Street on April 21 running after Starren, grabbing her, turning her around and pushing her back into her apartment, according to search warrant affidavits previously filed.

Police didn’t find video that showed her leaving her apartment again after that day.

Crime scene technicians later found blood in Starren’s apartment and it “was evident that someone had attempted” to clean it up, the affidavits said.

Investigators recently found human remains in a Woodbury storage facility, and the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirmed they were Starren, the complaint said.

Prosecutors charged Jorgenson Wednesday with first-degree arson, threats of violence and attempted disarming of a police officer. SWAT officers went to his Maplewood apartment Monday to carry out a search warrant in the Starren case.

He is accused of barricading himself in his apartment, starting a fire and threatening to kill officers.

Related Articles