Missing St. Petersburg mother and child found

Stacie Montenegro, a 16-year-old girl, and her 1-month-old daughter have been found safe, St. Petersburg police said via Twitter on Saturday.

The mother and daughter were last seen on Sept. 4, near the Williams Park area. Police announced Montenegro and her daughter’s disappearance on Thursday. Authorities were “extremely concerned for her and her baby’s safety” but their disappearance was not believed to be suspicious, a police spokesperson previously said.

Police did not release details on how and where the two were found.

This is a developing story.