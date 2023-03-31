Missing St. Petersburg toddler’s dad is ‘person of interest’ in mom’s death, police say

The father of a missing St. Petersburg toddler whose mother was found dead Thursday is a “person of interest” in her death, police said on Friday.

Pashun Jeffery, 20, was found dead in her unit at Lincoln Shores Apartments, located at 11601 4th St. N, about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a St. Petersburg police news release states. Her 2-year-old son Taylen Mosley was missing and feared endangered, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert that classified the boy as a “kidnapped child.”

Jeffery’s family got worried because they hadn’t heard from her, so a family member came to check on the apartment Thursday afternoon and found her dead and her son missing, police said.

St. Petersburg police spokesperson Ken Knight said the toddler is not with his father, whom police did not name. The fire department is searching nearby ponds and detectives are following leads, police said.