Missing Stonington man found deceased in Maine

Nov. 22—STONINGTON — A local man reported missing on Nov. 16 was found deceased in the woods of a small Maine community on Tuesday, police said.

Deputy Police Chief Todd Olson said Douglas Paul, 66, died by suicide. Police here had been working with the counterparts in Maine to find Paul after his cell phone was tracked to Maine.

Olson said a game warden had located Paul's Jeep Wrangler along a logging road in Wellington, located 60 miles north of the capital of Augusta. A K9 team was able to locate Paul in the woods.

Help is available 24/7 for anyone with suicidal thoughts. Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or text HOME to 741741. Learn more about suicide prevention at www.preventsuicidect.org.