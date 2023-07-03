Missing Stoughton woman found trapped in mud inside state park following week-long search

The week-long search for a missing Stoughton woman reached a joyous conclusion after Emma Tetewsky was found “conscious and alert” in Borderland State Park Monday.

Tetewsky was trapped in mud for several days, Stoughton Police said. A pair of hikers noticed the trapped woman while trekking in the state park Monday. Police say the hikers were unable to reach Tetwesky on their own and called Easton police to the location.

Using ATVs, the Easton police officers were able to free her from the predicament and transported her to a nearby hospital for observation.

“There were so many agencies involved in the search for Emma over the last week. We thank everyone involved. The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely. She could not have been located without the public’s help,” Stoughton Police said in a statement.

Tetewsky was last seen Monday night, June 26, by Pinewood Pond off Lakewood Drive in Stoughton.

The week-long search expanded to multiple surrounding towns as police used helicopters, drones, K9s and boats to scour the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

