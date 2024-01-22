Missing the sun? Oklahoma will regain almost an hour of daylight by the end of January

The cold weather and early winter sunsets have many Oklahomans wondering, when will the days get longer?

Comparing the beginning of the year to the end of January, Oklahoma City will gain 37 minutes of daylight back, according to the Old Farmers Almanac. On Jan. 1, Oklahoma City saw 9 hours and 51 minutes of daylight, the sun rising at 7:37 a.m. and setting at 5:29 p.m.

On Jan. 31, the city will see 10 hours and 28 minutes of daylight, and the sun will set at 5:57 p.m.

By Feb. 29, just days before Daylight Saving Time begins, Oklahoma City will get 11 hours and 27 minutes of daylight with a 6:26 p.m. sunset.

When will the days get longer again in Oklahoma City this winter?

Date Hours of daylight Sunrise Sunset Jan. 1, 2024 9 hours, 51 minutes 7:37 a.m. 5:29 p.m. Jan. 15, 2024 10 hours, 4 minutes 7:37 a.m. 5:41 p.m. Feb. 1, 2024 10 hours, 30 minutes 7:28 a.m. 5:58 p.m. Feb. 15, 2024 10 hours, 57 minutes 7:15 a.m. 6:12 p.m. March 1, 2024 11 hours, 29 minutes 6:57 a.m. 6:27 p.m. March 15, 2024 12 hours, 1 minute 7:38 a.m. 7:39 p.m. April 1, 2024 12 hours, 39 minutes 7:14 a.m. 7:53 p.m. April 15, 2024 13 hours, 9 minutes 6:55 a.m. 8:04 p.m.

When does daylight saving time start in 2024?

Some people love it, some hate it. But each year, Daylight Saving Time comes in March, giving most Americans an extra hour of daylight in the evening.

Daylight Saving Time will begin on Sunday, March 10, when we will set our clocks forward one hour and lose an hour of sleep.

When is the shortest day of the year?

The shortest day of the year takes place during the winter solstice, when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted as far from the sun as possible, which typically falls on Dec. 21. For the Southern Hemisphere, the winter solstice takes place in June.

This year's winter solstice occurs on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4:21 a.m. Eastern Time, according to the Farmers Almanac.

The solstice results in the least amount of daylight and longest night in a year.

On Dec. 21, 2023, Oklahoma City received just 9 hours and 48 minutes of daylight. The sun rose at 7:33 a.m. and set at 5:22 p.m.

When is the longest day of the year?

The longest day of the year occurs on the summer solstice, which is between June 20 and June 22, depending on the year. The summer solstice occurs when a hemisphere is tilted as much toward the sun as possible.

This year's Northern Hemisphere summer solstice will occur Thursday, June 20 at 4:51 p.m. Eastern Time.

Oklahoma City's longest day will take place on June 20, with 14 hours and 36 minutes of daylight. The sun will rise at 6:13 a.m. and set at 8:50 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Daylight saving time in Oklahoma; when will days get longer in 2024?