Missing: Sunceria Ross Young
Sunceria Ross Young, age 17, missing since January 14, 2024, Cleveland, call 216-623-2579
After weeks of uncertainty and power struggle, the 2024 U.S. Open Cup might only include eight MLS teams, USL president Paul McDonough told Yahoo Sports.
In a press release written with help from ChatGPT, Match Group announced an enterprise agreement with the AI chatbot's maker, OpenAI. The new agreement includes over 1,000 enterprise licenses for the dating app giant and home to Tinder, Match, OKCupid, Hinge, and others. The AI tech will be used to help Match Group employees with work-related tasks, the company says, and come as part of Match's $20 million-plus bet on AI in 2024.
Electric adventure vehicle maker Rivian is on deck to report fourth quarter results after the bell on Wednesday, as investors closely scrutinize production plans for the automaker for 2024 and whether Rivian is on track for profitability by the end of this year.
Stanley's apparel collection offers hoodies, hats, socks and more featuring the brand's signature logo.
Apple announced today it is upgrading iMessage's security layer to post-quantum cryptography, starting in iOS and iPadOS 17.4, macOS 14.4 and watchOS 10.4. The technology giant said that in the coming years, quantum computers will be able to break today's cryptography standards.
Expectations are running high for Nvidia's earnings, seen both as a barometer for the AI trade and as a potential turning point for stocks.
Google revealed that its Duet AI for enterprises has been rebranded to Gemini.
In today's edition: How to fix the NBA All-Star Game, the numbers behind the Niners' OT decision, 6-on-6 lacrosse, and more.
Jeep has issued a recall that applies to nearly 200,000 units of the Wrangler 4xe and the Grand Cherokee 4xe. These SUVs have a defroster-related problem.
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser pricing starts at $57,345 including destination, a whopping price drop of nearly $30,000 when compared to the previous model.
Aaron Judge missed 42 games last season after he injured his toe crashing through a fence at Dodger Stadium.
"I'd say we have a neutral look on housing for 2024," Home Depot CEO Edward Decker said on the company's fourth quarter earnings call Tuesday. "We don't think there's incremental pressure nor do we think that we're quite ready for a hockey stick recovery."
The president can't make himself any younger, of course, but many political experts believe there are strategies that could help address the biggest challenge facing his reelection campaign.
