Missing surfer believed dead after Australia shark attack

A surfer is believed to have been killed in a shark attack on the west coast of South Australia's Eyre Peninsula.

Rescuers were called to Walkers Rock Beach near Elliston at 10:10 local time (00:40 GMT) on Saturday morning.

The 46-year-old man was surfing when he was attacked and he is now missing, South Australia police said.

Emergency services, police and local community members were engaged in an extensive search.

"A man is believed to have died following a shark attack at Walkers Rock Beach," police said in a statement.

The police thanked the local community and emergency services for their assistance with the search.

"It's not easy when it's a local involved, but we commend their strength and their want to assist," the police said, adding they would continue the search.

With a population of about 1,000, Elliston, about 650 km (403 miles) south of the state capital of Adelaide, is known for its nearby rugged coastline and surfing spots.

Earlier this year in February, a girl was mauled by a shark in a river in Perth, the capital of Western Australia.

Australia has more shark attacks than any other country except the US.

Last month, a 58-year-old American surfer was attacked by a shark just north of Waikiki in Honolulu, Hawaii. He survived the attack, but lost his right foot.