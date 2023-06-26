Missing Tazewell County woman found dead

Jun. 26—TAZEWELL, Va. — A woman who was reported missing in the vicinity of Claypool Hill, Va. has been found deceased, according to statement issued Monday by the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office had been seeking Natasha Brewster, 38.

Brewster was last seen on Monday, June 19 in the Claypool Hill area.

"It is with great sadness and deepest condolences we report Natasha has been found deceased," according to the sheriff's office statement. "Next of kin has been notified, this is still an active investigation. We want to thank Virginia State Police, Russell and Buchanan County Sheriff's Offices for the assistance in this case."

Brewster was believed to have been driving driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with front drivers side fender damage painted primer black and damage to the hood, there was also a yellow sticker in the back window along with four to five stickers in the back window, according to investigators.

