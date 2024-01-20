Missing teacher found dead in yard

Jan. 19—A Muskogee woman missing since Saturday was found dead Thursday.

Amanda Harms, 46, was discovered in a yard in the 600 block of West Martin Luther King Street by a male resident returning home from work.

Harms, a teacher at the Sixth and Seventh Grade Center, was reported missing around 8 p.m. Saturday when she left a residence in the 4400 block of Denison Street.

Muskogee Police Spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said investigators are waiting on findings of the state medical examiner's office before determining a cause of death. She also said this is an ongoing investigation.

In a news release, Muskogee Public Schools expressing the department's sympathy to the Harms family also said counselors will be available for students and staff if needed.