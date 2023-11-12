Missing teen with bipolar disorder last seen days ago in Ellenwood

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old diagnosed with bipolar disorder. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Mariana Guzman was last seen in Ellenwood Friday morning.

Police say she is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs at least 120 pounds, and has brown hair and black eyes. They are not aware of what clothes she was wearing when she disappeared.

If you have seen Mariana, please call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.