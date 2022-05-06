Missing teen’s body found in Mississippi River, family says. Third child still missing

The body of a 14-year-old who went missing in the Mississippi River more than a week ago has been recovered, multiple news outlets reported, citing the teen’s family.

The father of Brandy Wilson confirmed his daughter’s body was found in the river Thursday, May 5, near the Domino Sugar refinery in Arabi, Louisiana, according to WWL-TV and Nola.com.

Authorities were alerted to the body around 5 p.m. local time, a Harbor Police Department spokesperson confirmed to McClatchy News. The body was retrieved sometime after 5:30 p.m. and transported to the coroner’s office.

McClatchy News reached out to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on May 6 and was awaiting a response.

Wilson was last seen April 23 near the river with 15-year-old Kevin Poole Jr., and her sister, 8-year-old Ally Berry-Wilson, near the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans, McClatchy News and news outlets reported. The U.S. Coast Guard later suspended its search for the children after scouring the river and surrounding areas for 55 hours.

Poole’s body was recovered Monday, May 2, near Crescent Park in New Orleans, police confirmed to McClatchy News.

Efforts to find the 8-year-old are ongoing, and a larger search effort is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, according to WWL-TV. The girls’ father, Allen Berry, called on the public to help find his last missing daughter.

“Please come with good spirit and good intention, and help me bring my last baby home,” Berry told the news station.

Arabi is less than 10 miles east of downtown New Orleans.

