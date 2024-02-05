Missing teen from Cedar Park found safe

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A missing 19-year-old from Cedar Park is home safe tonight after Cedar Park Police said she went missing on Saturday.

The Cedar Park Police Department said on its Facebook page the girl left her home near East Park Street and Gupton Way Drive early in the morning and could have been suffering from a medical emergency.

A spokesperson with CPPD told KXAN her mother informed police that she made contact with her daughter and she is safe.

