Missing teen from Fate located by police in Sherman

Nov. 11—The Fate Department of Public Safety announced late Saturday afternoon that missing teen Lillyane Ava Haggard has been located by the Sherman Police Department.

Thirteen-year-old Lilyane Ava Haggard had last been seen late Thursday in the Woodcreek neighborhood of Fate and her parents had reported her as a missing runaway.

Fate DPS had said in a Facebook post on Friday that she might possibly try to harm herself. The parents told police that a small 125cc dirt bike motorcycle was missing from the family's garage.

An Amber Alert was not initiated, according to police, because the case did not meet the requirements.