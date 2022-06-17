Missing teen found with 40-year-old man from Ohio in North Huntingdon Township motel

A 16-year-old girl reported missing from Hopewell Township, Beaver County, is safe after police said she was found with a 40-year-old man from Ohio inside a room at the Hiland Terrace Motel in North Huntingdon Township.

Robert Easley is facing corruption of minors and other charges after police said he was found with the girl who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Inside the room, police said they also discovered a handgun Easley isn’t supposed to have because of a prior conviction out of Michigan.

Police found 73 grams of marijuana that the teen girl was allegedly packaging up to sell for Easley.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Hopewell Township Police tipped off North Huntingdon Township after they got wind she may be at the motel.

Investigators would not confirm where the girl was from, but said the missing person’s report was filed in Hopewell Township.

From the time she was reported missing to the time that she was found on Wednesday was under two hours.

Police said they spotted the gun under a pile of clothes Easley was allegedly pushing out of the way to sit down on the bed.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Officers held him at gunpoint with that gun, until they could get him into custody.

The girl was turned over to a guardian.

Channel 11 tried reaching out to the owners of the motel, but did not get a call back.

Easley remains in jail without bail.

He is due in court later this month.

TRENDING NOW:

3-month-old baby dies after being left inside car for hours, Allegheny County police say Deep discount: Sam’s Club cuts new annual memberships to $8 for limited time Ohio man who killed 11 relatives — including 8 children — on Easter Day 1975 dies in prison VIDEO: Pittsburgh police need help identifying 4 suspects in Station Square apartment burglary DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts