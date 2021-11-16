Missing teen found dead in Palm Beach Gardens, police say

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 14-year-old Palm Beach Gardens teenager who was reported missing Monday was found dead Tuesday afternoon, according to the City of Palm Beach Gardens Police Department.

Ryan Rogers, of Alton, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday night leaving his home on his bicycle, the news release said. He did not come home, his family said.

Residents gathered Tuesday morning to search for Rogers. During a search, Rogers' body and his bicycle were located near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, but Rogers was identified and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating Rogers' death.

The police could not provide information about his cause of death as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about his disappearance or death should call the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.

Ryan Rogers, 14, was found dead Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Palm Beach Gardens. He was last seen leaving his home in Alton Monday evening.

Rogers was a William T. Dwyer High School student. School district officials confirmed Tuesday that a student died in an off-campus incident, and released the following information regarding Rogers' death:

"It is with great sadness that I inform you that we have lost a student, and member of the Dwyer family in a tragic accident. Out of respect and privacy for the family, I am not sharing the student’s name at this time.

Grief counselors are available on our campus to help students and staff who would like emotional support. At William T. Dwyer High School, we are a family that celebrates our successes, and grieves our losses together. I am certain that you will keep the family in your thoughts."

Cindy Rogers, Ryan's mother, and friends publicly updated the community and asked for help via social media. Other parents in Northern Palm Beach County followed her updates and shared messages of encouragement.

On Tuesday morning, she posted "SEARCH is off. I need space and time. Thank you to everyone.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

