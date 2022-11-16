Missing teen found in Lebanon

Nov. 15—A Mt. Juliet teen was located by Lebanon police officers on Monday afternoon after going missing Friday evening.

The family of the missing 15-year old reported her missing to police at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday after she didn't return home after school. She'd last been seen while getting on to the school bus that morning.

Jada was located at a Taco Bell in Lebanon at 1672 West Main St. around 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Detectives confirmed that she was a runaway and that she is now safe.

Mt. Juliet Police indicated that she was reunited with her family soon after she was found.