Missing teen found in Lebanon

Abbey Nutter, The Lebanon Democrat, Tenn.
·1 min read

Nov. 15—A Mt. Juliet teen was located by Lebanon police officers on Monday afternoon after going missing Friday evening.

The family of the missing 15-year old reported her missing to police at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday after she didn't return home after school. She'd last been seen while getting on to the school bus that morning.

Jada was located at a Taco Bell in Lebanon at 1672 West Main St. around 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Detectives confirmed that she was a runaway and that she is now safe.

Mt. Juliet Police indicated that she was reunited with her family soon after she was found.

Recommended Stories