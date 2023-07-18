Missing teen found over 150 miles from his SC home, cops say. Now, charges possible

A missing 15-year-old was found “in good health” nearly a week after he disappeared from his South Carolina home, police say.

Aiden Conatser of Aiken was found Monday, July 17, in Rabun County, Georgia — more than 150 miles away, according to news outlets and a Facebook post from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The teen was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Missing teen Aiden Conatser, 15, was found more than three hours from his home in Aiken, South Carolina, police say.

Investigators didn’t give details on how he got there but said they’re investigating the possibility that he had help running away, news outlets reported.

“There’s a possibility that someone or several people may be charged with assisting him,” Capt. Marty Sawyer told WRDW, noting that police have launched a criminal investigation.

Aiden was last seen around 6:45 a.m. July 12, authorities said.

Investigators called the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office after they got a lead on his whereabouts from a family member who got a call from Aiden, WJBF reported. Deputies found him at a home in Rabun County, about 110 miles northeast of Atlanta near the Georgia-North Carolina line.

“I actually got a phone call this morning that he’d been found, and burst into tears,” Gretchen Iakovidis, a family friend who organized a days-long search for the missing teen, told the station.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

“The Aiken Department of Public Safety would like to extend a large amount of appreciation to our community for their concern and information that was provided to us throughout this investigation,” police said in a statement, as reported by WFXG.

Aiken is about 60 miles southwest of Columbia.

