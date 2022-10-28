Missing Teen found safe in NYC

A Raynham teen who had been missing for nine days was found safe Thursday night in New York City.

The news came just hours after her mother and the community gathered for a vigil, begging her to come home.

Hundreds gathering outside First Congregational Church in Raynham to pray for Colleen Weaver’s safe return. She was last seen Oct. 18 and police believe she is in danger. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/8r3t2Wdpwg — Jason Law (@JasonLawNews) October 27, 2022





Colleen’s mother says her daughter has special needs from a neurological disorder that impacts her decision making.

Police say Colleen was found safe at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday night with the assistance of the New York Police Department and the FBI, but are not releasing any additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

