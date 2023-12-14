Missing teen found strangled in South Shore home, sources say

TechCrunch

Netflix today announced that it is discontinuing its support for Conductor, a popular orchestration engine for microservices the streaming giant open sourced in 2016. With more than 13,000 GitHub stars and thousands of companies that use it as an essential part of their infrastructure, Conductor is one of the company's most popular open source projects, but the company has now decided to put its efforts elsewhere. "This strategic decision, while difficult, is essential for realigning our resources to better serve our business objectives with our internal Conductor fork," the company wrote in a statement.