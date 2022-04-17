Missing Teen Found; Student Vaccine Mandate Delayed | NorCal In Brief

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — As the holiday weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into Northern California's top stories, Golden State residents should know that any potential COVID-19 vaccine mandates for California students were just taken off the table for at least a year.



Sen. Richard Pan shelved his bill that would have required children ages 0 to 17 to be vaccinated to attend school in person. Then, the California Department of Public Health announced plans to delay Gov. Gavin Newsom's less strict mandate until July 1, 2023.

From a 19-year-old who was found alive in Utah after he disappeared from California three years ago to a juvenile who was arrested in connection with a shooting death in Concord — here are some of the stories you missed over Easter weekend.

Juvenile Arrested In Concord Shooting Death

A juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man Saturday morning at the corner of Meadow Lane and Johnson Drive.

CA Teen Found In Utah 3 Years After Disappearing: Report

A 19-year-old was found sleeping in a Utah gas station parking lot three years after he went missing in California.

SF Brothers Convicted In 2014 Stabbing Death

Two brothers have been convicted in the 2014 stabbing death of 20-year-old Ronnie Goodman, Jr.

Man Shot At, Stabbed After Fight At Pleasanton Home

The Pleasanton Police Department said a man was shot at and stabbed in the neck after a fight that began at a residence Friday night.

Bay Area Easter Events Still On Despite Rain

Saturday will see rain in the morning, but the rain is tapering off and there is only a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

SF Contributors To City's Annual 1906 Earthquake Commemoration

A former mayor and other dignitaries will be on hand Saturday to honor three longtime contributors to the city's annual commemoration.

San Mateo Man Arrested In Connection With Exposing Himself

A Daly City man has been arrested in connection with exposing himself to a ride share driver on Wednesday.

Palo Alto Police Investigate Armed Robbery

Police in Palo Alto are investigating an armed robbery in which two suspects robbed a man at gunpoint Friday.

Instacart, Lyft Back In California Political Spotlight

The ripple effects of Proposition 22 are still reverberating in California labor politics — and could rear up in this year’s election.

Gimme Shelter: What If California Put Affordable Housing On Golf Courses?

California has reached a broad consensus that it needs more affordable housing. The disputes arise over where that housing should go.

Income Tax Deadline: What Last-Minute CA Filers Need to Know

Californians have three extra days to file their tax returns this year and those who have filed are, on average, receiving larger refunds.

Rare Pink Moon Rises Over CA's Easter Weekend

The "pink moon" was set to rise over the Golden State during the holiday weekend, following the bloom of pink wildflowers in North America.





