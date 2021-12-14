Missing teen found after weeks — now 4 accused of human trafficking, GA officials say

A missing 14-year-old was found after weeks, and now four are accused of human trafficking, Georgia officials said.

The teen had been missing for about seven weeks before rescued by investigator Bryan Kimbell in February, according to Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit began its 10-month long investigation into the missing teen after reviewing an alert by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the state’s Attorney General Chris Carr said in a news release.

Four people have been arrested in Fulton County and charged with human trafficking, Carr said.

The Fulton County Magistrate Court issued arrest warrants for Jody Netter and Raphel Olivia Sewer on Nov. 2 and Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron on Dec. 6, according to the release.

Netter is charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude, rape, child molestation and cruelty to children, officials said. Netter may face a life sentence in prison plus 40 years if convicted.

Sewer is charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude, according to the release. Sewer may face a life in prison if convicted.

Thayer is charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude, cruelty to children, false imprisonment and aggravated assault, officials said. He may face a life sentence in prison plus 40 years if convicted.

Seabron is charged with of human trafficking for sexual servitude, according to the release. She may face a life in prison if convicted.

“Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit continues to play an integral role in our state’s response to the abuse and exploitation of Georgia’s children,” Carr said in the news release. “Our team works from the ground-up to identify potential cases, locate and rescue victims, and prosecute buyers and traffickers. We remain dedicated in our efforts to protect our state’s most vulnerable citizens and look forward to presenting these cases in court.”

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has rescued and helped 107 victims in 2021, according to the release. Authorities have investigated 25 cases, arrested nine people and prosecuted 51 defendants so far this year.

