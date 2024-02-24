Missing teen girl last seen leaving West Side home

CHICAGO — Police say a search is underway for a teen girl who has been missing from her home on the city’s West Side for over a week.

According to Chicago police, 17-year-old Lyric Jones was last seen leaving her home in the 5100 block of West St. Paul Avenue, in Austin, on Thursday, Feb. 15, and has not been heard from since.

Chicago police say the missing teen, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-4 and weighs around 140 pounds.

Officers say Jones was last spotted wearing a green sweater and blue jeans.

In a photograph provided by Chicago police, Jones can also be seen wearing glasses, however, it is unclear if she was wearing glasses at the time of her disappearance.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing teen to contact Area 5 Detectives at (312) 746-6554 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their search can also leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

