A Missing Teen’s Phone Recorded A Video That Shows His Accused Killer Cleaning A Gun, Prosecutors Said

Pocharapon Neammanee
·3 min read
Dylan Rounds

Dylan Rounds

Box Elder County Sheriff's Office

A video recovered from the phone of a missing 19-year-old shows the man accused of his murder wearing a bloodstained shirt and cleaning a gun, prosecutors revealed in court documents.

Dylan Rounds, who lived by himself on a farm near Lucin, Utah, was reported missing on May 30, 2022. On March 3, his 59-year-old neighbor James Brenner was arrested and charged with aggravated murder and abuse and desecration of a human body, according to the Box Elder County sheriff’s office. In a probable cause statement, prosecutors described a key piece of evidence: a time-lapse video retrieved from Rounds’s phone that his mother said was taken just 30 minutes after the last time his family heard from him.

An initial search for Rounds after he was reported missing found a pair of his boots with bloodstains that DNA analysis showed belonged to him and Brenner, prosecutors said in the probable cause statement.

“At that point, it should have been treated as foul play,” his mother, Candice Cooley, told NewsNation. “You just don’t see someone’s boots in the desert that’s missing.”

Brenner was first named as a suspect in July 2022 after a joint investigation between the FBI and local authorities, but no criminal charges relating to Rounds’s disappearance were filed at the time, according to a joint statement from the FBI and Box Elder County sheriff's office.

According to court documents, Brenner had been “squatting” in a trailer 5 miles away from Rounds’s home. Authorities searched Brenner’s trailer on June 16 and found ammunition for a muzzleloader rifle; however, no gun was discovered at that time.

Authorities said they searched Brenner’s trailer again on June 21, finding a rifle with no serial number attached to it. The gun was taken into evidence, and Brenner was taken into custody on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Justin Rounds, Dylan’s father, told East Idaho News that he’d had a conversation with Brenner while visiting his son that may be a clue to a possible motive.

“When I got there, Brenner was talking about how Dylan backed into his horse gate. He was a little frustrated and I didn’t think a whole lot about it at the time. But that could have been what set him off,” he told the outlet.

According to prosecutors, Rounds's phone records revealed that he was at Brenner’s trailer and a digital forensic download of his phone found the time-lapse video.

The video showed Brenner covered in blood cleaning his gun, prosecutors said. The blood on the shirt Brenner was wearing in the video was later determined to match Rounds’s, according to prosecutors.

Cooley told East Idaho News that the timestamp on the video revealed that it was taken a half hour after Rounds ended a phone call to his grandmother, the last person he had contact with on May 28, 2022.

“How did that phone start recording? It has driven us crazy,” Cooley told the outlet. “I’m pretty sure when Brenner took the phone, he just hit the wrong button or had a wrong swipe and had no clue. Then it started recording.”

Brenner's next court appearance is scheduled for April 24, and he has remained in custody on the firearm charges.

More on this

Recommended Stories

  • US would handle an extradition request for Brazil's Bolsonaro 'expeditiously' - official

    A senior U.S. official declined on Wednesday at a Senate hearing to comment on the status in the United States of former far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, but said any such request from Brazil would be handled "expeditiously." Speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee on the future of relations with Brazil, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said: "We would handle any request from the Brazilian government expeditiously." Nichols did not comment on a request for a six-month visa to remain in the United States by Bolsonaro, who left Brazil in December two days before his term ended without conceding defeat at the polls by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

  • Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to embrace 'Big Dreams' at April Fools' Fête fundraiser

    WBTT's Stage of Discovery students will be joined by the community’s favorite professional performers with proceeds benefiting WBTT's education programs.

  • Quantum computer startup SEEQC unveils digital chip that operates at super cold temp

    New York-based quantum computer startup SEEQC said on Wednesday it has developed a digital chip that can operate at temperatures colder than outer space so it can be used with quantum processors that are often in cryogenic chambers. Quantum computers, based on quantum physics, have the potential one day to complete some calculations millions of times faster than the most powerful supercomputer today. One challenge is that quantum processors with quantum bits, or qubits, often need to be stored at very cold temperatures near zero Kelvin, or -273.15 Celsius.

  • Oklahoma deputy 'died three times' after patrol car hit security gate, in stable condition: Sheriff

    An Oklahoma deputy "died three times" after being pinned by a partially open gate that his patrol car hit on March 10, which pinned him.

  • FACT FOCUS: Claims link ‘woke’ policies to bank’s demise

    As Wall Street reels from the swift demise of Silicon Valley Bank — the biggest American bank failure since the 2008 financial meltdown — some social media users are honing in on a single culprit: its socially aware, or “woke,” agenda. Its poor investment strategies and a customer base prone to make devastating bank runs were. CLAIM: Silicon Valley Bank failed because it focused on “woke” policies such as diversity, equity and inclusion.

  • DNA strands are key in solving cold case investigations through genetic genealogy

    Genetic genealogy has become a powerful tool used by law enforcement to help close cold cases — and to find people wanted in current criminal investigations.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Raises Combined $16 Million for Crypto Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management LLC raised more than $16 million from investors for funds focused on crytpocurrencies, according to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapSwiss Government Holds Talks on Options to Stabilize Credit SuisseBofA G

  • Boston, Clark headline women's AP All-America team

    Aliyah Boston is now a member of the elite three-timers club. The South Carolina star was honored for the third straight year as an All-American by The Associated Press on Wednesday. Boston was joined on the first team by Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Villanova's Maddy Siegrist, LSU's Angel Reese and Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes.

  • US FDIC may need temporary guarantee for all bank deposits -ex chief Bair

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp may need to seek temporary guarantees for all uninsured U.S. bank deposits to stem a drain of funds from small and regional U.S. lenders following deposit bailouts for failed banks SVB Financial and Signature Bank, former FDIC chair Sheila Bair said on Wednesday. Bair, who oversaw hundreds of bank closures at the FDIC during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, told Reuters in an interview that the "one-off" deposit guarantees for Silicon Valley Bank and Signature have left depositors elsewhere fearing for safety and fleeing to larger institutions. "My biggest fear now is that that lack of trust in the banking system takes hold and uninsured deposits start fleeing banks of all sizes to the biggest banks, just making them bigger again," Bair said.

  • Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff: decision on Bakhmut was made

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on 14 March. The defence on the Bakhmut front was discussed. Source: Press office of the Office of the President of Ukraine Quote: "After considering the progress of the defence operation on the Bakhmut front, all members of the Staff expressed a common position regarding the further holding and defence of the city of Bakhmut.

  • Alex Murdaugh fallout: Death of Buster Murdaugh's high school classmate back in spotlight after verdict

    The 2015 death of Stephen Smith in Hampton, South Carolina, has come under the spotlight after a jury found Alex Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife and son in 2021.

  • Kentucky middle school principal arrested first day on the job

    A Kentucky middle school principal, Leroy Littles Sr., was arrested on his first day on the job Monday, officials said.

  • Eleanor Williams jailed for eight and a half years for lying about being raped and groomed

    A man who spent ten weeks on remand in prison and had his home attacked by vigilantes after being falsely accused of rape by a Facebook fantasist, has said he plans to sue the police for his ordeal.

  • Missing man was lured into bathroom for sex, ended up in shallow backyard grave: police

    Fiona Beal denied killing Nicholas Billingham, but prosecutors read from an apparent diary in which she detailed her confession and included details about the murder.

  • Michael Irvin’s interaction with hotel employee seen on surveillance video

    The surveillance video showing Michael Irvin’s interaction with a hotel employee was released on Tuesday.

  • Case dropped against couple after gun pulled on Black family

    Criminal charges have been dropped against a white couple charged in 2020 after one of them was captured on video pulling a handgun on a Black woman and her daughters outside a Michigan restaurant. The trial had been set to start Monday for Eric Wuestenberg and Jillian Wuestenberg, but Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan dismissed the case after the alleged victims did not show up to provide witness testimony, The Oakland Press reported. The Wuestenbergs were each charged with one count of felonious assault for the July 1, 2020, incident in the parking lot of a Chipotle restaurant in Orion Township, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

  • Gary Glitter, Disgraced Rocker Convicted of Child Sex Abuse, Back in Prison One Month After Release

    The singer reportedly violated the terms of his probation, though no specifics were given

  • Disturbing video shows a brawl breaking out in a UK cemetery as warring families brandish machetes, hammers, and baseball bats

    Two people were left seriously injured after a violent brawl broke out between two families at a cemetery in Swansea, Wales last summer.

  • ‘Family Feud’ Contestant Charged With Murdering His Wife

    GoFundMeAn Illinois man who once competed on Family Feud was arrested Monday in the murder of his estranged wife—a nurse and mother of three boys—three weeks ago.“This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear,” Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said in a Facebook post after Timothy Bliefnick, 39, was charged with fatally shooting Becky Bliefnick, 41.“I hope today’s announcement can begin to calm some of those concerns.”The victim was found dead in her home

  • Feds seek seizure of 2 homes owned by NC woman accused of healthcare fraud

    Federal agents are working to seize two properties owned by a North Carolina woman after she was accused of committing healthcare fraud.