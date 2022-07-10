Update: Missing teen reported in Durham found safe

Jul. 10—A 15-year-old girl reported missing has been found and is home safe, police said.

On Saturday, the Durham Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for the girl who may have run away Saturday.

Lyric Dash Cancer, 15, was reported walking away from the area of Hampshire Avenue around 4:30 p.m. She was wearing a blue denim jumper and a headband/scarf.

Durham police said she may have entered a black SUV with unknown license plates, and that she may be attempting to travel to New York or New Jersey.