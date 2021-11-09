Missing teen sisters from Brick located safe after two weeks, officials say

BRICK – The two teen sisters who went missing two weeks ago were located by police Monday and returned home safe.

The girls, age 17 and 14, left home in a family member’s 2011 Nissan Murano on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 26 and deactivated their social media accounts, according to police.

The family believed that the older sister took the keys and was the one driving the vehicle, officials said.

Authorities have not released specific details about the situation, but have said that the vehicle has also been recovered.

Police released photos and descriptions of the sisters after their disappearance in an effort to get help from the public. Their names were not released.

Officials have not released details about how they were found.

