Missing teen sought in Kissimmee

Deputies are searching for a teen missing in Osceola County.

Sajiya Hall, 15, of Kissimmee, was last seen at her home along Britten Drive on the night of April 16, according to Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Hall’s family told investigators she was not in her bedroom the next morning and did not arrive for class at Discovery Middle School.

Officials said her direction of travel is unknown and it remains unclear what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Hall is described as:

Age: 15 (DOB: 11/01/2007)

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5′03″

Weight: 95 lbs.

If you see Sajiya Hall, you’re asked to dial 911 or contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

