Missing teen told her mom she was on her way home. She never arrived, Texas cops say

A 16-year-old girl is missing after failing to return to her Texas home on Sunday, Nov. 27, police say.

Autumn Theiss “told her mom she was on her way home,” the Kilgore Police Department said in a Nov. 29 news release, but she never arrived.

Autumn’s mother, Teasha Howell, reported her daughter as a runaway, she said in a Facebook post.

“I will not stop looking for you and I won’t leave a single stone unturned,” Howell said. “I’m not mad at you baby, I just want you to come home.”

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department at 903-657-3581. Kilgore is about 120 miles southeast of Dallas.

“She has a loving family who misses her and is worried sick about her,” a friend said on Facebook. “She has two little siblings who love and care for her. All her friends are worried sick and miss her.”