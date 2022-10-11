Missing teenager Chloe Campbell found alive in Colorado, police say

Chloe Campbell, 14, was last seen at a football game at Boulder High School (Screengrab/Video CBS News)

Missing teenager Chloe Campbell has been found alive in Colorado after disappearing 10 days ago, police say.

The 14-year-old was discovered at a home in the state, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced on Monday evening.

The teenager was last seen on 30 September near Boulder High School where she attended a football game with two older men who her family have described as “sketchy.”

Officials say that she was found at a home in Thornton, Colorado, at around 5pm, and she was taken to hospital for evaluation, police told reporters.

Her family had warned that she was a “high risk” target for predators and they were worried she had been taken by traffickers.

But Chief Herold said on Monday that investigators believe that the teenager had instead run away from home.

“There’s an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred when she was separated from her family,” Chief Maris Herold said.

Authorities say there is “no evidence” that an abduction took place.

“We have no reason to believe at this time that she was held against her will,” said Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn.