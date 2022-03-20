Missing teenager could be in danger, Richland County sheriff’s deputies say

A search is underway for a missing Midlands teenager who could be in danger, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Naomi Shaffer was publicly reported missing by the sheriff’s department Saturday. But the 17-year-old has not been seen for a week, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Shaffer was last seen March 13, in the area near Two Notch and Percival roads, according to the release.

There was no word if Stevens was considered a runaway, or if she was alone when she was last seen.

The sheriff’s department said it has reason to believe that Shaffer might be in danger. Information about why Shaffer could be in danger was not available.

Shaffer was last seen wearing Realtree camouflage pants, a blue shirt, and a gray Batman jacket, according to the release.

Anyone who has seen Shaffer, or has information about her, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

