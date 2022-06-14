Maryland State Police say a teenager who went missing over the weekend has been located in Salisbury unharmed.

Investigators from the state police Lower Shore Criminal Enforcement Division asked for public assistance Tuesday in locating 17-year-old Austin Jacob Allen Davidson.

At 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2, he was reported missing to troopers at the Princess Anne Barrack and police believed he was in Salisbury at the time.

State police tweeted out an update Thursday saying Davidson was found at a friend's house in Salisbury Wednesday evening.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: UPDATE: Missing teenager found in Salisbury unharmed