Missing teenager: Waynesboro police ask for public help in search

WAYNESBORO — The Waynesboro Police Department reported a missing Waynesboro teenager Friday afternoon, according to a press release.

Waynesboro teenager Charleigh Pauluzsak has been missing since May 23, and police are asking for public help to find her.

Charleigh Pauluszack, 17, was last seen on May 23, according to the release. The police are asking for help in finding her.

Anyone who has information on Pauluszack's location is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or the Crimestoppers hotline at 800-322-2017 to remain anonymous.

