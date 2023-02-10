Missing Tennessee Colony toddler found

Feb. 9—A missing Tennessee Colony toddler was found quickly Thursday thanks to the combined efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, at around 11:50 a.m. Feb. 9, a deputy with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a missing 3-year-old female on FM 3328 in Tennessee Colony.

Flores said the family lives on a farm and the parents left the child, who was sleeping, while they worked on the farm. When they returned they found the child missing.

Flores said the parents searched the immediate area and then called 911, approximately 45 minutes later.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the call to help search for the missing child, including Anderson County Sheriff's deputies, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Inspector General's Investigators, Precinct #2 Constable Doug Lightfoot, Precinct #4 Constable James Muniz and Anderson County Emergency Management.

The TDCJ scent detecting K-9 unit was used to search a large, wooded area near the residence where the child was located around 1 p.m.

Flores said the child was in good health with no visible injuries and was returned to her parents.

A report was made to Children's Protective Services concerning the circumstances of the child's care.

"Hats off to all who helped search for and recover this precious child," Flores said. "Special thanks for the great work by the TDCJ K-9 unit. They stand ready to assist local law enforcement in all types of emergencies. The TDCJ and all its various components are a vital, and much appreciated, part of our community."